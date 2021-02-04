Kitchener man killed in crash at Victoria Street and Fischer Hallman Road

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old Kitchener man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Victoria Street and Fischer Hallman Road at around 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle turning left collided with a vehicle headed westbound on Victoria Street.

They say the passenger of the vehicle making the left turn was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed until 11 p.m. on Wednesday night while officers investigated the crash.

They say charges are pending as a result of the collision.