Crime

Kitchener man killed in crash at Victoria Street and Fischer Hallman Road

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 9:49 am
File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights. File / Global News

A 25-year-old Kitchener man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Victoria Street and Fischer Hallman Road at around 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle turning left collided with a vehicle headed westbound on Victoria Street.

They say the passenger of the vehicle making the left turn was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection was closed until 11 p.m. on Wednesday night while officers investigated the crash.

They say charges are pending as a result of the collision.

KitchenerKitchener newsWaterloo newsVictoria Street KitchenerKitchener man killedFischer Hallman Road KitchenerKitchener fatalWateroo Regional Police
