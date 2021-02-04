Edmonton firefighters battle blaze in Aspen Gardens

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton firefighters were called to a house fire in the Aspen Gardens neighbourhood just south of Whitemud Drive Northwest on Wednesday evening.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received calls about the blaze shortly before 11 p.m.

The fire was at a single-family home under construction in the area of 42 Avenue and 122 Street Northwest.

EFRS said they arrived at the scene three minutes after getting the call and found the home engulfed in flames.

At height of the fire, EFRS said they had five firetrucks at the scene, including a tanker.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no word yet on the cost of the damage.

