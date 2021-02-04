Menu

Canada

Oakville home destroyed in early morning fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Fire crews look over damage from a blaze at a home on Wood Place in Oakville on Thursday Feb. 4, 2021.
Fire crews look over damage from a blaze at a home on Wood Place in Oakville on Thursday Feb. 4, 2021. Global News

Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault said “there isn’t a lot left” of a home just west of Lakeshore Road and Fourth Line after an early morning blaze.

Boissonneault told Global News the large fire at a home on Wood Place also breached a neighbouring property, displacing a family from another home.

“The fire location was unoccupied, so that wasn’t a huge issue,” said Boissonneault.

“But the one neighbouring property, the family will be displaced, unfortunately. But, we’re ensuring that they are appropriately taken care of.”

Read more: Feds set to close Burlington Canal piers to public in the spring, mayors hoping for alternative

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 7:30 a.m. and had the blaze under control about an hour and a half later.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The chief said the home that caught fire was under construction and that the cause is being investigated.

“We found out that the home had been under renovations. The interior had been completely gutted. So there was no drywall or anything within that structure. So the fire spread immensely fast,” Boissonneault said.

Damage costs have not yet been determined since a full assessment was still being done as of Thursday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, once you get into a structure and see that there’s additional water damage and or anything else involved, you know, the damage could be far more substantial than what it looks like,” said the chief.

Click to play video 'Fire officials expect ‘days’ long investigation into fatal fire in Toronto’s east end' Fire officials expect ‘days’ long investigation into fatal fire in Toronto’s east end
Fire officials expect ‘days’ long investigation into fatal fire in Toronto’s east end
