Crime

Calgary parents charged with severe neglect of adult son to appear in court Thursday

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 8:13 am
Jonathon Grunewald and Malinda Phillips.
Jonathon Grunewald and Malinda Phillips. Obtained by Global News

The parents of a 27-year-old Calgary man found unresponsive in the family’s Falcon Ridge home in October 2020 are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Malinda Phillips, 42, and Jonathon Grunewald, 52, have both been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life and negligence causing bodily harm.

They were charged after their son was found unresponsive in his bedroom. He was transported to hospital and police said he weighed just 43 pounds at the time.

Read more: ‘His life was in danger’: Calgary police charge parents with adult son’s ‘severe’ neglect

Police said that the man suffered from a medical condition and was completely dependent on his parents for his basic needs.

He is recovering in a long-term care centre and police have said he has since gained weight.

Phillips and Grunewald’s court appearance at the Calgary Courts Centre is scheduled for 9 a.m.

