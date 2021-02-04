Calgary police report more than 100 collisions following snowfall

The Calgary Police Service is reporting at least 125 collisions after the city’s most recent snowfall.
About 10 to 15 centimetres fell from Tuesday evening through Wednesday at noon, leaving roads slick.
CPS said 11 of the collisions resulted in injuries.
With more snow on the way this weekend, police want to remind the public of what to do if you’re in a collision.
“What we don’t want is people having a crash on Deerfoot, getting out of the car in the centre lane and discussing it. Get into your car and move them off the roadways. If your vehicle isn’t driveable, which means the wheels don’t turn, then call us, and we’ll deal with it,” said Sgt. Colin Foster.
Firefighters were also out Wednesday, helping clear driveways for seniors in the Lake Bonavista neighbourhood.
Safe driving tips from CPS:
- Prepare an emergency road kit
- Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle
- Check your fluid levels and windshield wipers
- Always wear your seatbelt
- Turn on your headlights
- Double your following distance to four seconds
- Leave extra space for stopping
- Leave extra time to get to your destination
- Slow down for road conditions
There is no parking ban in Calgary as of Wednesday, but a Calgary Roads spokesperson says that might change with more snow this weekend.
