Environment

B.C. COVID-19 recovery funds tagged to hire 200 in battle against invasive species

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 8:59 pm
WATCH: The organization responsible for battling destructive invasive species in B.C. is going on a hiring spree, thanks to new funding from the provincial government. As Linda Aylesworth reports, part of the program will be educating all British Columbians on how to be invasive species detectives.

Knotweed, “murder hornets” and goldfish beware: B.C. is cracking down on invasive species.

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. is using a COVID-19 grant to hire 200 people over the next year to identify, manage and report flora and fauna that don’t belong in the province.

Read more: Another ‘murder hornet’ spotted in B.C.

Invasive species often have no natural predators, and can outcompete indigenous species for scarce food resources, council executive director Gail Wallin said told Global News.

They often get into the environment through human action, such as releasing unwanted pets, or planting non-native plants.

Ongoing problems with invasive species in B.C – Jun 11, 2020

“We can stop people from planting invasive plants, we can stop them from releasing their pets into the pond,” she said.

“We can give them the right tools so they take responsible actions.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Invasive mussels: 10 boats, 5 bound for Okanagan, stopped by B.C. conservation officers

Stopping the spread of invasive species often requires early and decisive action — and eyes on the ground.

Officials were able to capture an invasive snakehead fish from Burnaby Lake before it could reproduce, thanks to someone reporting it.

Similarly, the first Asian giant hornet colony in B.C. was destroyed thanks to perceptive beekeepers.

UBC scientists develop new invasive species scanner – Jul 20, 2020

To that end, some of the new positions will involve outreach and education to help create a network of citizens watching for plants and animals that don’t belong.

“We need trained eyes across the province, we need all of you watching in your back yards, in your local parks, when you’re out there biking,” she said.

“If you see something strange and out of place, report it.”

Read more: Invasive species society in B.C. raising alarm after Asian clam shells found at Shuswap Lake

The hiring will be made possible with an $8 million grant from the province, through the StrongerBC COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

The positions will last between three months and a year, helping workers in struggling industries like the tourism sector make ends meet as the pandemic drags on.

But while the jobs may be short-term, Wallin said the hope is the knowledge that’s transferred will last a lifetime, helping people in all parts of the province stay on guard for invasive species.

