Health

Interior Health issues drug alert for Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 6:45 pm
Interior Health says a black, tar-like and chunky substance is being sold as fentanyl, but that it contains benzodiazepines and fentanyl.
Interior Health says a black, tar-like and chunky substance is being sold as fentanyl, but that it contains benzodiazepines and fentanyl. Interior Health

A drug alert involving fentanyl has been issued for Penticton.

Interior Health says a black, tar-like and chunky substance is being sold as fentanyl, but that it contains benzodiazepines and fentanyl.

Using the drug comes with a high risk of overdose with prolonged sedation, and that the person may not respond to naloxone.

Read more: Federal government to fund safer drug supply projects in Vancouver, Victoria

According to one medical website, benzodiazepines are a type of medication known as tranquilizers.

If a person does overdose from this drug, Interior Health says to continue giving rescue breaths and to seek medical attention.

Those who use are asked to get them checked and to consider the following:

  • To not use alone, or have someone check on you.
  • If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose.
  • When using your substance, start with a small amount and go slow.
  • Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site, if one is near you.
  • Know how to respond to an overdose: Call 911, give rescue breaths and naloxone.
Click to play video 'Interior Health issues overdose, fentanyl alert for Penticton' Interior Health issues overdose, fentanyl alert for Penticton
Interior Health issues overdose, fentanyl alert for Penticton – Feb 6, 2020

Interior Health says drug checking is available at:

  • SOWINS Mobile
  • Pathways Addictions Resource Society
  • Burdock House and Compass Court/House (residents only)
  • IH mental health and substance use
  • Overdose prevention nurses

Interior Health says naloxone kits and training are available at:

  • SOWINS Mobile
  • One Sky Community Resources
  • Martin Street Outreach Primary Care Clinic
  • Pathways Addictions Resource Society
  • IH Mental Health and Substance Use/Public
  • Health offices
  • Several pharmacies

For a full list, click here.

Okanagan Fentanyl penticton Health south okanagan Naloxone Interior Health IHA Interior Health Authority Benzodiazepines drug alert overdose alert
