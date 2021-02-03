Interior Health issues drug alert for Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

A drug alert involving fentanyl has been issued for Penticton.

Interior Health says a black, tar-like and chunky substance is being sold as fentanyl, but that it contains benzodiazepines and fentanyl.

Using the drug comes with a high risk of overdose with prolonged sedation, and that the person may not respond to naloxone.

According to one medical website, benzodiazepines are a type of medication known as tranquilizers.

If a person does overdose from this drug, Interior Health says to continue giving rescue breaths and to seek medical attention.

Those who use are asked to get them checked and to consider the following:

To not use alone, or have someone check on you.

If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose.

When using your substance, start with a small amount and go slow.

Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site, if one is near you.

Know how to respond to an overdose: Call 911, give rescue breaths and naloxone.

Interior Health says drug checking is available at:

SOWINS Mobile

Pathways Addictions Resource Society

Burdock House and Compass Court/House (residents only)

IH mental health and substance use

Overdose prevention nurses

Interior Health says naloxone kits and training are available at:

SOWINS Mobile

One Sky Community Resources

Martin Street Outreach Primary Care Clinic

Pathways Addictions Resource Society

IH Mental Health and Substance Use/Public

Health offices

Several pharmacies

For a full list, click here.

