Woman charged after allegedly stealing vehicle from taxi driver: Regina police

The Regina Police Service has charged a woman after allegedly robbing a taxicab driver of his vehicle on Tuesday.

Police say the incident took place in the area of 3rd Avenue and Angus Street shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The woman drove away southbound on Rae Street. Police say their investigation determined the woman attempted to sell stolen property while in the taxicab.

A tire deflation device was used in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which then continued to drive before parking on the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue, according to police.

Police say the woman got out of the vehicle walked and towards the courthouse. A member of the canine unit gave demands to the woman, but she did not comply and ran into the courthouse.

Officers arrested her without incident, police say. Police say they seized the vehicle along with the stolen property inside.

Tayna Dawn Horsefall, 30, of Regina is facing charges that include robbery, possessing stolen property over $5,000 and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

She made her first court appearance on Wednesday morning.

