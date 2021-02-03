U.S. House to vote on removing GOP’s Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee duties

Send this page to someone via email

Controversial U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene could lose her committee assignments following a vote by her colleagues Thursday.

The Majority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives says congress will meet to vote on a resolution that would see Greene stripped of her education and budget committee assignments.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” Steny Hoyer tweeted Wednesday.

“The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

The vote comes as a strong reproach against the newly elected Georgia representative, who has been the subject of controversy over her history of racist comments and embrace of far-right conspiracy theories that claim several mass school shootings were fake and that Jewish space lasers caused the 2018 California wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell called Greene a “cancer for the Republican Party,” denouncing her “loony lies” on Monday.

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9-11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” he said.

“This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

More to come.