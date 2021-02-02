Menu

Toffoli, Anderson each score twice, Canadiens down Canucks 5-3

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2021 10:48 pm
Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) scores on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) as Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) looks on during second period NHL hockey action Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Montreal.
Montreal Canadiens right wing Tyler Toffoli (73) scores on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) as Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) looks on during second period NHL hockey action Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson each scored twice, and the Montreal Canadiens celebrated captain Shea Weber’s 1,000th game with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Toffoli continued to haunt his old team as the Canadiens swept a two-game series with Vancouver and improved to 7-1-2 to move a point ahead of idle Toronto into first place in the North Division.

Eight of Toffoli’s nine goals this season have come against the Canucks.

Read more: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens dump the Vancouver Canucks 6-2

Toffoli added an assist on Jeff Petry’s empty-net goal to cap the scoring.

Montreal forward Nick Suzuki had two assists. Weber had an assist on Toffoli’s second goal, giving the 35-year-old bruising defenceman seven points (two goals, five assists) in 10 games this season.

Antoine Roussel, Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson scored for the Canucks (6-7-0).

Jake Allen made 36 saves for Montreal, while Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots for Vancouver.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLMontrealCanucksCanadiensNorthernDivisionnorthern divisionnorhtern
