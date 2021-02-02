Menu

Politics

Fishing, agriculture sectors worried new travel rules will impact foreign workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2021 2:43 pm
FREDERICTON – Fishing and farming associations in Atlantic Canada that rely on temporary foreign workers say they are worried new travel rules could have a big impact on operations.

The federal government recently suspended commercial flights from Mexico and the Caribbean in an effort to prevent the circulation of COVID-19 variants.

Read more: Dalhousie University to document impact of COVID-19 on temporary foreign workers

National Farmers Union in New Brunswick executive director Suzanne Fournier says the change could delay workers’ arrival to the region.

Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance president Osborne Burke says Ottawa should have addressed temporary foreign workers when it announced the new travel restrictions last week.

Trending Stories

He says the agriculture industry doesn’t know whether foreign workers will be permitted to come to the region on charter flights or whether quarantine plans need to be modified.

Burke says he understands the need to protect the population from COVID-19 but says the restrictions could significantly increase food-processing costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19MexicoCOVID-19 Nova Scotiacoronavirus New BrunswickCoronavirus Nova ScotiaTemporary Foreign WorkersTFWNational Farmers UnionCarribeanNova Scotia Seafood Alliance
