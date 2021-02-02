Menu

Sports

Evan Bouchard to make season debut for Edmonton Oilers vs. Senators

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube (29) checks Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (75) during third period NHL pre-season action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday September 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube (29) checks Edmonton Oilers' Evan Bouchard (75) during third period NHL pre-season action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday September 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Evan Bouchard will make his season debut Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Ottawa Senators.

“He’s maturing as a player. He’s learning how to work as a pro,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “It’s a process that young players go through. He’s coming through that. Everyday he works at it. He came to camp this year in great shape. That just shows the maturity that he’s gaining.

“He just needs some experience before his game gets up and going and he becomes a good NHL player.”

Read more: Edmonton Oilers strike for eight goals against the Ottawa Senators

Bouchard, 21, was drafted 10th overall by the Oilers in 2018. He played seven NHL games early in the 2018/19 season and scored one goal.

The Oilers will play with eleven forwards and seven defencemen.

Alex Chiasson cleared waivers and will stay in the lineup while James Neal will be scratched.

Tippett said defenceman Ethan Bear is day-to-day. He was hit with a puck while on the bench Saturday against Toronto.

The Oilers, 5-6, have won two straight after beating the Senators 8-5 on Sunday.

Catch the action on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersOttawa SenatorsDave Tippettevan bouchardAlex ChiassonJames NealEdmonton NHL
