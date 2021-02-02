Montreal North fire leaves one man in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital in critical condition after a fire in Montreal North on Monday night.

The fire broke out at around 9:20 p.m. in a second-floor apartment above a commercial unit on Perras Street between Georges-Pichet and Lamoureux avenues.

Firefighters found the man, in his early 40s, conscious but badly burned.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, but it is believed a cigarette may have started the fire.

No one else was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no other reported injuries.

Montreal police are investigating.

