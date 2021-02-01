Ontario’s police watchdog investigating death of woman who fell from Oshawa parking garage

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman who fell from an Oshawa parking garage on Monday.

In a statement, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Durham Regional Police officers were contacted around 2 p.m. regarding a person who was on the roof of a parking structure.

When officers arrived, they located the woman on the roof of the structure on Mary Street and “attempts were made to speak with her,” the SIU said.

The woman fell seven floors to the ground below and died at the scene, according to the police watchdog.

One officer has been designated a subject officer, while a second has been deemed a witness.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators are looking into the incident.

Further information regarding what occurred wasn’t immediately available.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

3:03 Jamal Francique’s family speak out after SIU clears officer in 28 year old’s death Jamal Francique’s family speak out after SIU clears officer in 28 year old’s death