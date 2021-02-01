Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating death of woman who fell from Oshawa parking garage

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 9:38 pm
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a woman died in Oshawa Monday.
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a woman died in Oshawa Monday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman who fell from an Oshawa parking garage on Monday.

In a statement, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Durham Regional Police officers were contacted around 2 p.m. regarding a person who was on the roof of a parking structure.

When officers arrived, they located the woman on the roof of the structure on Mary Street and “attempts were made to speak with her,” the SIU said.

The woman fell seven floors to the ground below and died at the scene, according to the police watchdog.

Read more: SIU clears London, Ont., police after man seriously hurt jumping from apartment balcony

One officer has been designated a subject officer, while a second has been deemed a witness.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The SIU said three investigators and two forensic investigators are looking into the incident.

Further information regarding what occurred wasn’t immediately available.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

Click to play video 'Jamal Francique’s family speak out after SIU clears officer in 28 year old’s death' Jamal Francique’s family speak out after SIU clears officer in 28 year old’s death
Jamal Francique’s family speak out after SIU clears officer in 28 year old’s death
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OshawaSIUDurhamSpecial Investigations UnitDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceOntario's police watchdog
Flyers
More weekly flyers