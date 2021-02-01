Menu

B.C. Mountie recognized for saving life of fellow officer

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 1, 2021 5:10 pm
Constable Neal Kalnin was recognized by the national police force for his efforts in saving the life of a fellow officer in March 2018.
Constable Neal Kalnin was recognized by the national police force for his efforts in saving the life of a fellow officer in March 2018. Courtesy: RCMP

A B.C. Mountie has been recognized by the RCMP for his heroic actions nearly three years ago that saved the life of a seriously-injured fellow officer.

Cst. Neal Kalnin was stationed in McBride, a small community situated along the Yellowhead Highway 16 between Jasper and Prince George at the time.

It was March 3, 2018, when a group of officers headed out on the mountainous trails to conduct “joint enforcement” on snowmobiles.

While in the backcountry, one member was involved in a collision, resulting in serious life-threatening injuries.

Kalnin and another member administered first aid and kept their colleague warm for six hours until they could be transported from the rugged, rural area to a hospital via helicopter.

RCMP Chief Superintendent Warren Brown, officer in charge of the RCMP North District, issued the Mountie a certificate of appreciation for his efforts.

“Constable Kalnin’s actions, dedication, and diligence ensured the safe transport of a seriously injured member to receive the medical assistance required,” Brown wrote.

“His dedication to the duty brings credit to himself and is in keeping with the highest traditions of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.”

Kalnin transferred to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment in October 2020 and he serves as a front-line officer.

We are very fortunate to have Const. Kalnin in Osoyoos, said Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP commander.

The recognition he received from the North District Officer is fitting with the dedication Const. Kalnin provides to his peers and the communities he serves.

