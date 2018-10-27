RCMP officers, search and rescue member honoured at awards ceremony

Police officers and employees of the RCMP’s Southeast District area, along with a member of Grand Forks Search and Rescue, were honoured at an awards ceremony this month.

Last week in Kelowna, RCMP chief superintend Brad Haugli presented long service and recognition honours to approximately 44 police officers and civilian staff. The Southeast District area encompasses 47 RCMP detachments.

Among the receipients were Sgt. Bryce Petersen of Central Okanagan Traffic Services and Grant Burnard of Grand Forks Search and Rescue. Petersen was recognized for 35 years of service while Burnard was commended for the lengthy investigation and search for a missing man from 2010, which was brought to a conclusion in 2017 after the missing man’s remains were located.