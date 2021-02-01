COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Lindsay jail and long-term care homes in Port Hope, Minden

Send this page to someone via email

Three new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared over the weekend including one at a Lindsay super jail and two at long-term care homes, the region’s health unit reports.

There were also two deaths reported over the weekend, according to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, with one each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. Details on the deaths were not provided. The death toll for the health unit now sits at 50 — 41 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and nine in Northumberland County.

Read more: Canada begins vaccinating inmates in federal prisons with no active coronavirus cases

The health unit reports new outbreaks at Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Regency Long-term Care Home in Port Hope, and at Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province, there are at least two active cases among inmates at the Lindsay super jail as of Friday evening.

At the Regency home, one resident and three staff members have tested positive, according to the facility on Dorset Street East.

Hyland Crest reports two essential caregivers have tested positive for COVID-19. The McPherson Street home has 62 long-term care beds.

“The Haliburton Highland Health Services has been vigorously working with Public Health authorities in managing the situation and identifying anyone who may have been exposed to prevent further spread,” the home stated.

COVID-19 case data for Monday, Feb. 1. HKPR District Health Unit

The outbreaks are among the 33 new cases reported since Friday — which included 23 on Monday (19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, and two each in Northumberland County and Haliburton County) and 10 on Saturday (nine in the Kawarthas, one in Northumberland).

Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s 872 cases, 767 are now resolved — approximately 88 per cent (up from 743 resolved on Friday). There are now 68 active cases — up from 61 on Friday. To date, there have been 33 hospitalized cases — one more since Friday.

Other active outbreaks for the health unit include:

Caressant Care Mary Street nursing home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 23, two employees test positive. According to the company on Monday, “they have returned to work and we are waiting for public health to give the all-clear in terms of the outbreak.”

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care: Four resident deaths, 32 active cases as of Friday (17 residents, 15 staff). Update to come later Monday from Caressant Care.

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth (declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff test positive)

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg (declared Jan. 16 — three staff members have tested positive)

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (declared Jan. 1 — two resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members test positive).

The health unit reports there are 124 high-risk contacts, a slight decrease from 126 reported on Friday.

Advertisement