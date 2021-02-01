Two people facing drugs and weapons charges in Strathroy-Caradoc

Send this page to someone via email

Strathroy-Caradoc police have charged two people after executing a search warrant at a residence on Brennan Drive earlier this week.

One Wednesday, police say they seized 42 grams of cocaine and a small amount of another drug, with a total street value of $4,500. They also say they seized two replica firearms, digital scales, brass knuckles and various knives.

A 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman are both facing drug trafficking charges, as well as four counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon. The man has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

On top of that, police say they have also charged the man with five counts of fraud under $5,000, in relation to a concrete business he owns and operates in Strathroy-Caradoc.

