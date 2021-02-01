5 songs you must hear this week: 01 February 2021

January is always a tough month to get through. February is worse. But look at it this way: in four weeks, it’ll be March and the first day of spring is only three weeks after that. These five songs might help you hang on through these next seven weeks.

1. Carolesdaughter, Violent

Single (Arista)

Recommended If You Like: Songs that don’t sound like the lyrics

Thea Taylor (who, I presume, has a mother named Carole) is a Goth/metal-looking woman (LOTS of spikes and piercings) who nevertheless has a soft side. Violent is a break-up song based on a real relationship that didn’t work out. This track already has more than 10 million Spotify streams. And as one site put it, the video might be something Armie Hammer might like.

2. Phoebe Bridgers, Kyoto

Punisher (Dead Oceans/Secretly)

RIYL: A less electronic Billie Eilish

Much has been written about LA-based Phoebe over the last year since the release of her second album, almost all of it gushingly positive. It’s taken a while, but this second single—it actually came out last April—is now spreading quickly through mainstream circles. Is this what you’d called “emo folk?” Maybe.

Story continues below advertisement

3. The Kid Laroi, Without You

F*ck Love mixtape (Columbia)

RIYL: Break-up songs

Australian Charlton Howard is just 17 but he sings like someone who has had his heart broken a million times. Dude: Was high school really that bad? He calls this release a mixtape, largely because it features a lot of short bits and skits that’s over in 31 minutes. There’s also a deluxe edition that includes more finished compositions thanks to contributions from people like Marshmello and Machine Gun Kelly.

4. Dreamers, True Crime feat. DeathbyRomy

Single (Hollywood Records)

RIYL: The creepy side of New Orleans

Originating out of Brooklyn (and good buddies with both Arkells and Grandson), Dreamers have seen things unfold nicely, touring with Stone Temple Pilots and opening for Weezer. Their last album did well (Launch Fly Land from 2018), so they’ve got their work cut out for them when it comes to maintaining momentum. Interesting creepy New Orleans video, too.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Sam Roberts Band, Take Me Away

All of Us (Known Accomplice/Universal)

RIYL: Songs that come with trippy videos

The album has been out for a while, but this video just appeared last week. It was directed by Chris Millions, who has worked with both the Tragically Hip and Modest Mouse in the past. Nice escapist stuff for these COVID times.

Advertisement