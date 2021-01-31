Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Moncton RCMP officer tests positive for COVID-19

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 31, 2021 11:13 am
Click to play video 'N.B. modifies orange zone rules as province reports more cases in January than all of 2020' N.B. modifies orange zone rules as province reports more cases in January than all of 2020
New Brunswick says the health zones currently in the orange phase of its COVID-19 response plan will remain there for several more weeks. But as Silas Brown reports, the province will modify its restrictions to allow for larger bubbles.

New Brunswick Mounties say one Codiac detachment officer has tested positive for COVID-19 after responding to a call and finding out individuals involved were infected with the virus.

RCMP says officers responded to a report of a disturbance in Moncton on Jan. 27.

“While on scene, they learned that one of the individuals they were interacting with had tested positive for COVID-19,” the RCMP say in a release on Sunday.

“Members were wearing face coverings,” says spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette in the release.

“As soon as they became aware of the positive case, they followed protocols to limit their exposure and reduce the risk for anyone else. That includes rigorous sanitizing of equipment, self-isolation for the involved members, and extensive COVID-19 testing.”

Read more: N.B. modifies orange zone rules as province reports more cases in January than all of 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The agency said one member who attended the scene has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trending Stories

However, it remains possible that the officer’s exposure to the virus is unrelated to the Jan. 27 incident.

The RCMP say they are working with Public Health to assess the situation and conduct extensive contact tracing. Precautionary testing is underway for any employees with potential secondary exposure, they say.

“I want to assure you we are taking this situation very seriously, and public safety is our primary concern. That includes ensuring we have appropriate resources in place to provide policing services while we manage this current situation,” says Ouellette in the release.

Police say anyone who may be at risk from exposure to the virus will be contacted by Public Health.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s zone 2, 3 to transition back to orange phase' Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s zone 2, 3 to transition back to orange phase
Coronavirus: New Brunswick’s zone 2, 3 to transition back to orange phase
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19RCMPMonctonNew Brunswick RCMPCodiac RCMPCOVID-19 Exposurepotential exposure
Flyers
More weekly flyers