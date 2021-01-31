Moncton RCMP officer tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Mounties say one Codiac detachment officer has tested positive for COVID-19 after responding to a call and finding out individuals involved were infected with the virus.

RCMP says officers responded to a report of a disturbance in Moncton on Jan. 27.

“While on scene, they learned that one of the individuals they were interacting with had tested positive for COVID-19,” the RCMP say in a release on Sunday.

“Members were wearing face coverings,” says spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette in the release.

“As soon as they became aware of the positive case, they followed protocols to limit their exposure and reduce the risk for anyone else. That includes rigorous sanitizing of equipment, self-isolation for the involved members, and extensive COVID-19 testing.”

The agency said one member who attended the scene has tested positive for COVID-19.

However, it remains possible that the officer’s exposure to the virus is unrelated to the Jan. 27 incident.

The RCMP say they are working with Public Health to assess the situation and conduct extensive contact tracing. Precautionary testing is underway for any employees with potential secondary exposure, they say.

“I want to assure you we are taking this situation very seriously, and public safety is our primary concern. That includes ensuring we have appropriate resources in place to provide policing services while we manage this current situation,” says Ouellette in the release.

Police say anyone who may be at risk from exposure to the virus will be contacted by Public Health.

