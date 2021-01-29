Court orders temporary stop to provincial demolition of downtown Toronto heritage buildings

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario divisional court judge has ordered a temporary stop of the provincial government’s demolition of four downtown Toronto heritage buildings in order for new affordable and market housing.

Justice David Corbett issued his decision on Friday, two days after an emergency hearing was held at the request of community and heritage advocates.

“WE DID IT! Demolition of the heritage Foundry buildings has been stayed pending the decision next month,” a tweet from the group Friends of the Foundry posted Friday evening said.

The news marks the latest development in the Ontario government’s bid to clear the Dominion Wheel and Foundries Company property, located on Eastern Avenue near Cherry Street, in Toronto’s West Don Lands. A demolition crew showed up at the site on Jan. 18 and began tearing into one of the buildings.

The demolition of the property began under the Ontario municipal affairs and housing minister’s zoning order (MZO) process under the province’s Planning Act, which involves a permit being issued by the minister that supersedes municipal planning and consultation processes. Three MZOs were issued in 2020.

A spokesperson for Minister Steve Clark previously said the MZOs are all for vacant, provincially owned properties and will “accelerate” the building of almost 1,000 new affordable housing units. However, the provincial government has yet to release a specific plan and design for the site or a definitive breakdown of affordable and market housing units.

Adam Wilson, the director of communications for Clark, called Friday’s decision “disappointing.”

“It is disappointing that the City of Toronto is slowing down environmental remediation and the construction of new, much-needed affordable housing and community space in the West Don Lands,” he said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“The government has been clear that it intends on leveraging the vacant provincial property at 153-185 Eastern Ave. to build new affordable housing and community space with heritage elements.”

He said a heritage impact assessment determined “the buildings require demolition to facility full remediation of the site.”

Provincial officials also put a temporary stop on demolition days before Wednesday’s hearing, calling the move a “good-faith gesture.”

Mayor John Tory issued a statement and said he hopes a solution can be found in the coming weeks.

“I believe a path forward can be found that gets more affordable housing built and at the same time addresses community concerns around heritage and public consultation,” he said Friday evening.

The Dominion Wheel and Foundries Company, which made railway equipment, first established operations on the property in 1914 and the buildings were built between 1917 and 1929, according to a City of Toronto report. City staff recommended adding the property to the municipal inventory of heritage properties, calling the buildings “architecturally significant as a good example of an industrial enclave in the area.”

My statement on today's court ruling on the demolition of the Dominion Foundry Buildings. pic.twitter.com/nBUBApwiqh — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 29, 2021