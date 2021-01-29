Extreme cold warning issued for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Peterborough and area on the weekend.
Officials say a windchill will reach -30 C overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
The windchill may return again Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the bulletin.
Environment Canada is advising people to take precautions if outside and watch for cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
The One Roof Community Centre at 99 Brock St. in Peterborough will be extending its drop-in hours over the weekend. The centre will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. until emergency overnight shelters open.
The weather alert is in effect for Peterborough, northern Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.
