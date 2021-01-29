Menu

Health

La Broquerie reeve suspended for taking part in anti-mask rally

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 10:19 am
The Hugs over Masks rally in Steinbach.
The Hugs over Masks rally in Steinbach. Michael Draven/Global News

The Rural Municipality of La Broquerie’s controversial reeve has been suspended from his role.

The RM’s council voted Wednesday to take Lewis Weiss off the job for 45 days for breaching its code of conduct.

The move comes after Weiss attended and spoke at an anti-mask rally in Steinbach in November of last year.

Read more: RM of La Broquerie council files formal complaint against reeve who attended anti-mask rally

La Broquerie reeve Lewis Weiss.
La Broquerie reeve Lewis Weiss. RM of La Broquerie

As a result of his participation in the rally, the municipality’s council filed a formal complaint with the province last year and was waiting for advice on how to deal with Weiss.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Five of the six municipal councillors voted in favour of Weiss’ suspension after receiving the results of a professional investigation into his conduct.

Deputy reeve Ivan Normandeau will take over Weiss’ duties for the time being.

Click to play video 'Pallister says tickets coming for those at Steinbach anti-mask rally' Pallister says tickets coming for those at Steinbach anti-mask rally
Pallister says tickets coming for those at Steinbach anti-mask rally – Nov 16, 2020
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaAnti-Mask RallyRM of La BroquerieSteinbach rallyla broquerie reeveLewis Weiss
