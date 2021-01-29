La Broquerie reeve suspended for taking part in anti-mask rally

Send this page to someone via email

The Rural Municipality of La Broquerie’s controversial reeve has been suspended from his role.

The RM’s council voted Wednesday to take Lewis Weiss off the job for 45 days for breaching its code of conduct.

The move comes after Weiss attended and spoke at an anti-mask rally in Steinbach in November of last year.

La Broquerie reeve Lewis Weiss. RM of La Broquerie

As a result of his participation in the rally, the municipality’s council filed a formal complaint with the province last year and was waiting for advice on how to deal with Weiss.

Five of the six municipal councillors voted in favour of Weiss’ suspension after receiving the results of a professional investigation into his conduct.

Deputy reeve Ivan Normandeau will take over Weiss’ duties for the time being.

