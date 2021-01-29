Guelph Greens to host virtual panel discussion on COVID-19 recovery

The Guelph Greens will be hosting a virtual panel discussion on Feb. 8 with the leaders of both the federal and provincial Green parties.
The event is called “What’s Next? A Conversation on a Caring and Just Recovery” and will discuss how to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green Party of Canada leader Annamie Paul and Ontario Green leader and Guelph MPP Mike Schreiner will be among those on the panel.
Other members who are scheduled to attend will be deputy leader of the Ontario Green Party, Dr. Dianne Saxe, and University of Guelph doctoral candidate and senior policy advisor at the Assembly of First Nations, Graeme Reed.
The event gets underway at 7 p.m.
Information on how to attend and ask questions can be found on the Green Party’s website.
Guelph Greens is a grassroots organization that promotes Green values and initiatives and supports local candidates in both provincial and federal elections.
