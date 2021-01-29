Menu

Police arrest second suspect in December homicide on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 9:34 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Niagara Falls arrested a second suspect tied to the death of a Hamilton man in an East Mountain stabbing in mid-December.

Police say 29-year-old Angelo Miller was arrested Thursday afternoon and is facing a first-degree murder charge related to the death of 42-year-old Micheal White of Hamilton.

Read more: Police look for suspect after stabbing on Hamilton Mountain

White died in hospital after suffering from stab wounds from an incident in the area of Concession and East 27th streets during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

Miller is also facing multiple charges in a forceable confinement case in which he’s accused of holding a woman against her will and assaulting her with a weapon. Investigators believe that was a targeted attack that took place on the same day White was killed.

Last week, police arrested 59-year-old Angelo Graci in the area of Upper James and Rymal Road last Wednesday. Graci is also connected with the murder, investigators say, but they did not reveal what charges he will be facing.

White was the 17th homicide of 2020. He was the father of two children ages 24 and 16 and grandfather to a two-year-old grandson and a three-year-old granddaughter, according to homicide detectives.

Police have not revealed a motive for the stabbing.

