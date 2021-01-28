Menu

Ottawa home damaged after possible gun discharge, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service's headquarters.
The exterior of the Ottawa Police Service's headquarters. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are asking for the public for tips after officers say a gun was possibly fired at a Stittsville home early Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the service, officers were called to a home on Continental Avenue, west of Eagleson Road and Terry Fox Drive, at around 10:30 a.m.

It was reported that a gun may have been fired sometime overnight, causing damage to the house.

Police said there were no reported injuries.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information was asked to call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

