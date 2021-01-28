Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Education

Police investigating Peel District School Board cybersecurity ‘incident’

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 9:35 pm
Click to play video 'Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone' Cyber security experts say ransomware data breach in health care sector is a lesson for everyone
WATCH ABOVE: The "Medisys" group says the personal information of 60,000 Canadians was compromised by a ransomeware security breach. Aaron McArthur has advice from experts on how all businesses should protect themselves. – Sep 29, 2020

Peel Regional Police (PRP) and Peel District School Board (PDSB) have launched an investigation into a cybersecurity “incident” that targeted the board.

The PDSB issued a public statement Thursday evening saying encryption malware was used against “certain” files and systems. The issue was reportedly discovered on Tuesday.

“Learning technology support services teams took immediate steps to isolate the incident and engaged a leading cybersecurity firm as well as Peel Regional Police cybersecurity services to assist with the remediation and to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation,” the statement said.

Read more: Government of Nunavut falls victim to ransomware attack

“Virtual learning environments have not been affected and classes are continuing as per normal. Login instructions were shared with all teachers and students.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officials went on to say it’s not believed personal or sensitive information was accessed.

“We are confident that we will be able to restore the affected systems and files,” the statement said.

PRP and PDSB declined to provide additional information on the exact circumstances surrounding the investigation.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policecybersecuritycyber securityPeel District School BoardPDSBPDSB cyber securityPDSB cybersecurityPDSB virtual learningPeel District School Board cyber securityPeel District School Board cybersecurity
Flyers
More weekly flyers