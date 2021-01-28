Police investigating Peel District School Board cybersecurity ‘incident’

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police (PRP) and Peel District School Board (PDSB) have launched an investigation into a cybersecurity “incident” that targeted the board.

The PDSB issued a public statement Thursday evening saying encryption malware was used against “certain” files and systems. The issue was reportedly discovered on Tuesday.

“Learning technology support services teams took immediate steps to isolate the incident and engaged a leading cybersecurity firm as well as Peel Regional Police cybersecurity services to assist with the remediation and to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation,” the statement said.

Read more: Government of Nunavut falls victim to ransomware attack

“Virtual learning environments have not been affected and classes are continuing as per normal. Login instructions were shared with all teachers and students.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials went on to say it’s not believed personal or sensitive information was accessed.

“We are confident that we will be able to restore the affected systems and files,” the statement said.

PRP and PDSB declined to provide additional information on the exact circumstances surrounding the investigation.

Please see our update regarding the system outages that we have been experiencing. pic.twitter.com/wPXZYch8Qw — Peelschools (@PeelSchools) January 29, 2021