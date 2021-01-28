Menu

Parts of central Ontario could see up to 20 centimetres of snow in time for weekend

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 8:23 pm
Parts of central Ontario could see up to 20 centimetres of snow as we head into the weekend, meteorologists say.

“As even colder air moves across the open water of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron, significant snow will continue in the typical snow belt areas,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said on Thursday.

The incoming weather system prompted Environment Canada to issued snow squall warnings and watches for parts of Bruce, Perth, Huron and Grey counties, Listowel, Wingham, Owen Sound, Blue Mountains, Barrie, Collingwood and London.

READ MORE: Current weather conditions in Collingwood

“Locally heavy snow squalls will continue tonight into early Friday morning,” one of the warnings issued Thursday evening said, noting the snowfall should taper off by lunchtime.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Environment Canada Weather Ontario weather Ontario storm Weather Forecast weather Ontario Weather forecast Ontario
