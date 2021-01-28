Menu

Crime

Montreal police officer shot during traffic stop, suspect at large

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
A Montreal police officer was injured in the line of duty Thursday, Jan. 28, 2020.
A Montreal police officer was injured in the line of duty Thursday, Jan. 28, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Montreal police have confirmed that an officer was injured during an intervention Thursday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the officer was shot after he intercepted a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Read more: Montreal police investigating after man stabbed in downtown park

The incident happened in front of a building at 900 Crémazie Blvd. W. just before 4 p.m. in Montreal’s Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

“There was an altercation with the driver,” Brabant said, during which the officer was reportedly shot in the upper body.

“He was conscious during his transport to hospital,” Brabant said, but the injured officer’s health status remains unknown.

Brabant said no arrests have been made and the suspect remains at large.

A perimeter has been established and investigators are at the scene.

