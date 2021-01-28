Menu

Winter storm warning issued for mountain passes in southeast B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 3:28 pm
Weather conditions at Paulson Summit along Highway 3 on Jan. 28, 2021. Environment Canada says significant amounts of snow are expected along Highway 3, especially from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. DriveBC

A winter storm warning has been issued for mountain passes in southeast B.C.

Environment Canada says significant amounts of snow are expected along Highway 3, especially from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

The national weather agency says 10 to 15 centimetres has already fallen from the frontal system, and that another 10-15 cm is expected before snowfall tapers off late Thursday evening.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Moist finish to January

Regions under the winter storm warning include Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” warns Environment Canada, adding that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times due to heavy snow.

To view the latest road conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

