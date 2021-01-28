Manitoba not prepared for the possibility of animal disease emergency: auditor general

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s government has its work cut out for it dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to a new report from the auditor general, the province isn’t prepared for the potential of an animal disease emergency, should one arise.

Auditor General Tyson Shtykalo said an audit of the Department of Agriculture and Resource Development found that while the province has taken steps to prevent such an emergency, its efforts have been inadequate so far.

“Even with rigorous prevention activities, some animal disease will still occur,” Shtykalo said.

“As a result, it’s important that appropriate preparation is done to minimize the impact of diseases when they occur. We found the department has not taken sufficient steps to prepare for an animal disease emergency.”

Because of the importance of the agriculture sector to Manitoba’s economy, Shtykalo said a serious illness among livestock, for example, could be disastrous.

“There could be significant consequences, including widespread consumer alarm and the culling of livestock,” he said.

Among the audit’s findings, he said, the province doesn’t have a documented rationale for prioritizing diseases that are higher risk for Manitoba, nor does it have response plans for many of those diseases.

“Each specific disease carries its own set of risks and circumstances,” Shtykalo said.

The report also indicates that there’s been limited consideration given to what will be needed for the province to recover from an animal disease emergency, which could include additional staff, financial assistance, and job retraining.

