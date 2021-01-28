Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Coronavirus: Ottawa schools to resume in-person learning on Feb. 1

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 11:03 am
Students in Ottawa can return to the classroom on Monday, Feb. 1, the province announced Thursday. File photo.
Students in Ottawa can return to the classroom on Monday, Feb. 1, the province announced Thursday. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Students in Ottawa will be allowed to return to in-person classes on Monday, Feb. 1, according to an announcement Thursday from Ontario’s education minister.

Ottawa Public Health is among four health units across the province allowed to resume in-person schooling next week, joining a slew of other regions where classrooms reopened earlier this week.

The release from the office of Education Minister Stephen Lecce confirms schools in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, the Ottawa Catholic School Board, le Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO) and le Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario will all be allowed to resume in-person schooling on Monday.

Read more: Ontario boards gear up to quickly reopen some schools as Ford government issues directive

Schools in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit are also among those allowed to open, as are those under the authority of Southwestern Public Health and the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes after Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said she expressed her confidence about the city’s ability to reopen schools safely in a phone call with Lecce on Tuesday.

Ottawa, which has been seeing a general decline in the levels of COVID-19 in the city over the past few weeks, was left out of last week’s announcement detailing which boards could reopen for in-person schooling.

Schools in Ottawa have operated via remote learning only since the start of the year amid provincewide lockdown orders aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

Click to play video '7 school boards in southern Ontario re-opening for in-class learning' 7 school boards in southern Ontario re-opening for in-class learning
7 school boards in southern Ontario re-opening for in-class learning
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Public HealthOntario Schools reopeningOttawa-Carleton District School BoardOttawa schoolsOCDSBOttawa Catholic School BoardCECCEOCSBCEPEOOttawa remote learningOntario remote learningOttawa coronavirus schoolsOttawa COVID-19 schoolsOttawa schools reopneing
Flyers
More weekly flyers