Coronavirus: Ottawa schools to resume in-person learning on Feb. 1

Students in Ottawa will be allowed to return to in-person classes on Monday, Feb. 1, according to an announcement Thursday from Ontario’s education minister.

Ottawa Public Health is among four health units across the province allowed to resume in-person schooling next week, joining a slew of other regions where classrooms reopened earlier this week.

The release from the office of Education Minister Stephen Lecce confirms schools in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, the Ottawa Catholic School Board, le Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO) and le Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Centre-Est de l’Ontario will all be allowed to resume in-person schooling on Monday.

Schools in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit are also among those allowed to open, as are those under the authority of Southwestern Public Health and the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The announcement comes after Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said she expressed her confidence about the city’s ability to reopen schools safely in a phone call with Lecce on Tuesday.

Ottawa, which has been seeing a general decline in the levels of COVID-19 in the city over the past few weeks, was left out of last week’s announcement detailing which boards could reopen for in-person schooling.

Schools in Ottawa have operated via remote learning only since the start of the year amid provincewide lockdown orders aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

