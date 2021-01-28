Menu

Crime

Ottawa man facing more sexual abuse, child pornography charges

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 28, 2021 10:29 am
Ottawa police are concerned there may be more victims relating to the convicted sex-offender, and are asking anyone else with information to come forward.
Ottawa police are concerned there may be more victims relating to the convicted sex-offender, and are asking anyone else with information to come forward. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ottawa man previously accused of sexually abusing children is facing 10 more charges, according to police.

Danyiel Walker, a 43-year-old man, faces new charges relating to a new victim under the age of 14 at the time of the incidents, which Ottawa police allege occurred between 2012 and 2013.

Walker was originally charged in 2019 with 49 counts of sexual assault and 10 child pornography charges, involving six victims, police said. According to The Canadian Press, he volunteered with disabled children over a 15-year stretch.

Read more: Man faces dozens of sex-related charges involving six alleged victims: Ottawa police

The new charges include:

  • unlawful possession of child pornography
  • telecommunication with someone under 18 for criminal offences
  • three counts of telecommunications with someone under 16 years for criminal offences
  • making sexually explicit material available to a child
  • invitation to sexual touching
  • three counts of harassment-related charges

Read more: Ottawa man charged in alleged historical sexual assaults

Investigators are concerned there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information related to this case to come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

