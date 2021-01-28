Ottawa man facing more sexual abuse, child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man previously accused of sexually abusing children is facing 10 more charges, according to police.

Danyiel Walker, a 43-year-old man, faces new charges relating to a new victim under the age of 14 at the time of the incidents, which Ottawa police allege occurred between 2012 and 2013.

Walker was originally charged in 2019 with 49 counts of sexual assault and 10 child pornography charges, involving six victims, police said. According to The Canadian Press, he volunteered with disabled children over a 15-year stretch.

The new charges include:

unlawful possession of child pornography

telecommunication with someone under 18 for criminal offences

three counts of telecommunications with someone under 16 years for criminal offences

making sexually explicit material available to a child

invitation to sexual touching

three counts of harassment-related charges

Read more: Ottawa man charged in alleged historical sexual assaults

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are concerned there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information related to this case to come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.