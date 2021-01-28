City of Toronto issues 1st extreme cold weather alert as temperatures drop

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has issued its first extreme cold weather alert for the winter season as temperatures hit frigid conditions from the wind chill.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -7 C but wind chills making it feel like between -14 C and -22 C into Thursday evening and overnight. Friday is expected to see a high of -6 C with a wind chill of -22 C in the morning and -10 C in the afternoon.

City officials issue an extreme cold weather alert when daily forecasts predict temperatures dip to -15 C or colder, or when the wind chills hit -20 C or colder within the next 24 hours.

The extreme cold weather alert will remain in place until further notice, the city said.

Extreme Cold Weather Alert – seek shelter, check on loved ones. News release: https://t.co/UM50Ujkyiw pic.twitter.com/r1qHmWspew — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) January 28, 2021

“Extreme Cold Weather alerts activate local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside,” the city of Toronto said.

There will be four warming centres open at the following locations:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre,195 Princes’ Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

The city said all warming centres will be following COVID-19 protocols for safety.

“This includes ensuring physical distancing of resting spaces, encouraging physical distancing in all areas of the facility, the mandatory use of masks, ensuring hand washing, conducting symptom screening and monitoring, increasing infection control and prevention measures such as enhanced cleaning, and providing transportation to isolation and recovery sites for individuals that await results or test positive,” the city said.

