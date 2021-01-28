Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

City of Toronto issues 1st extreme cold weather alert as temperatures drop

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

The City of Toronto has issued its first extreme cold weather alert for the winter season as temperatures hit frigid conditions from the wind chill.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -7 C but wind chills making it feel like between -14 C and -22 C into Thursday evening and overnight. Friday is expected to see a high of -6 C with a wind chill of -22 C in the morning and -10 C in the afternoon.

City officials issue an extreme cold weather alert when daily forecasts predict temperatures dip to -15 C or colder, or when the wind chills hit -20 C or colder within the next 24 hours.

The extreme cold weather alert will remain in place until further notice, the city said.

Read more: 2020-2021 winter forecast: Here’s what weather Canadians can expect coast to coast to coast

“Extreme Cold Weather alerts activate local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside,” the city of Toronto said.

There will be four warming centres open at the following locations:

  • 129 Peter St.
  • 5800 Yonge St.
  • Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre,195 Princes’ Blvd.
  • Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

The city said all warming centres will be following COVID-19 protocols for safety.

“This includes ensuring physical distancing of resting spaces, encouraging physical distancing in all areas of the facility, the mandatory use of masks, ensuring hand washing, conducting symptom screening and monitoring, increasing infection control and prevention measures such as enhanced cleaning, and providing transportation to isolation and recovery sites for individuals that await results or test positive,” the city said.

