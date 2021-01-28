Ontario to provide COVID-19 pandemic modelling update as daily case counts decline

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Ontario will provide an update on COVID-19 modelling projections today.

The province says Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chairman of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, will present the update this afternoon.

The new data comes two weeks after the province invoked a stay-at-home order in a bid to halt surging case spread.

Read more: Ontario closer to requiring all arriving international travellers at Pearson airport to get coronavirus tests

The province’s chief medical officer of health says a provincewide lockdown, which started in late December, has contributed to a reduction in daily cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The last modelling update provided by the province earlier this month warned that rising virus case rates threatened to overwhelm the health care system.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 more deaths linked to the virus.

1:49 Coronavirus: Ontario reporting slightly fewer cases than originally projected, Williams says Coronavirus: Ontario reporting slightly fewer cases than originally projected, Williams says – Jan 18, 2021