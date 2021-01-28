Menu

Health

Ontario to provide COVID-19 pandemic modelling update as daily case counts decline

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2021 6:31 am
Click to play video 'Ontario reports more than 45 new cases of COVID-19 variant' Ontario reports more than 45 new cases of COVID-19 variant
WATCH ABOVE: Variant cases have been discovered in pockets of Ontario, including much of the GTA. Doctors are concerned those numbers are likely much higher. Morganne Campbell reports.

TORONTO — Ontario will provide an update on COVID-19 modelling projections today.

The province says Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, the co-chairman of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, will present the update this afternoon.

The new data comes two weeks after the province invoked a stay-at-home order in a bid to halt surging case spread.

Read more: Ontario closer to requiring all arriving international travellers at Pearson airport to get coronavirus tests

The province’s chief medical officer of health says a provincewide lockdown, which started in late December, has contributed to a reduction in daily cases.

The last modelling update provided by the province earlier this month warned that rising virus case rates threatened to overwhelm the health care system.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 more deaths linked to the virus.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario reporting slightly fewer cases than originally projected, Williams says' Coronavirus: Ontario reporting slightly fewer cases than originally projected, Williams says
Coronavirus: Ontario reporting slightly fewer cases than originally projected, Williams says – Jan 18, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
