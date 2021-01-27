Guelph police asking for help in locating missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving work on Tuesday night.

Yongly Cheng was working near Clair Road and Southgate Drive, but told his supervisor he was not feeling well and was going home.

Police said the 40-year-old was last seen at around 9 p.m. walking on Clair Road towards Laird Road.

His vehicle was left behind at his workplace and his cellphone appears to be turned off.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and brown work boots.

Anyone with information into Cheng’s whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

Guelph Police Service searching for missing male https://t.co/QQikCj1Kaw pic.twitter.com/a79yoGBuzK — Guelph Police Service (@gpsmedia) January 27, 2021