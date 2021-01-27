Menu

Canada

Guelph police asking for help in locating missing man

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 3:21 pm
Guelph police are looking for a missing man.
Guelph police are looking for a missing man. Supplied

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen leaving work on Tuesday night.

Yongly Cheng was working near Clair Road and Southgate Drive, but told his supervisor he was not feeling well and was going home.

Police said the 40-year-old was last seen at around 9 p.m. walking on Clair Road towards Laird Road.

Read more: 85-year-old woman confronts burglar inside her Guelph home, police say

His vehicle was left behind at his workplace and his cellphone appears to be turned off.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and brown work boots.

Anyone with information into Cheng’s whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

Story continues below advertisement

 

