Okanagan weather: Moist finish to January

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday will see pockets of snow pushing through, with 5 to 15 centimetres possible.
This will keep conditions cool during the day, with an afternoon high around the freezing mark.
A risk of flurries will diminish Thursday night, as the mercury dips to -2 C as clouds linger into Friday morning.
For Friday, temperatures are slated to pop above freezing, with some late-day sunny breaks possible to finish the final work-week of January.
The last weekend of the month begins on a mostly cloudy note, with a slight chance of a few flakes falling before a better risk of mixed precipitation arrives on Sunday.
Daytime highs both days will hover a few degrees above freezing.
February begins on Monday with the possibility of a few more pockets of rain or snow before skies clear mid-week and daytime highs drop toward the freezing mark.
