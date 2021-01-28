Okanagan weather: Moist finish to January

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday will see pockets of snow pushing through, with 5 to 15 centimetres possible.

This will keep conditions cool during the day, with an afternoon high around the freezing mark.

A risk of flurries will diminish Thursday night, as the mercury dips to -2 C as clouds linger into Friday morning.

The chance of flurries returns to the Okanagan weather forecast on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

For Friday, temperatures are slated to pop above freezing, with some late-day sunny breaks possible to finish the final work-week of January.

Story continues below advertisement

The last weekend of the month begins on a mostly cloudy note, with a slight chance of a few flakes falling before a better risk of mixed precipitation arrives on Sunday.

Daytime highs both days will hover a few degrees above freezing.

February begins on Monday with the possibility of a few more pockets of rain or snow before skies clear mid-week and daytime highs drop toward the freezing mark.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.