RCMP arrest man after Portage la Prairie stun gun incident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 40-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation is in custody after an incident with a stun gun in Portage la Prairie Sunday evening.

Portage RCMP said they were called to a 21st Street Northwest home on Monday morning to investigate a man threatening to kill people and wielding a conducted energy weapon the night before.

Police said they have determined that an argument broke out before the man took out the weapon and uttered threats. He left without injuring anyone.

Bradley (Spike) Roulette was arrested and charged with uttering threats, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon contrary to an order and failing to comply with probation.

The weapon — which was in working order — was seized.

Story continues below advertisement

0:51 Taser use by WPS officers often requires back-up Taser use by WPS officers often requires back-up – Jan 8, 2019