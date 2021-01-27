Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest man after Portage la Prairie stun gun incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 12:43 pm
Seized conducted energy weapon.
Seized conducted energy weapon. RCMP Manitoba

A 40-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation is in custody after an incident with a stun gun in Portage la Prairie Sunday evening.

Portage RCMP said they were called to a 21st Street Northwest home on Monday morning to investigate a man threatening to kill people and wielding a conducted energy weapon the night before.

Read more: Sedation required for man causing early-morning disturbance in Winnipeg, say police

Police said they have determined that an argument broke out before the man took out the weapon and uttered threats. He left without injuring anyone.

Bradley (Spike) Roulette was arrested and charged with uttering threats, possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon contrary to an order and failing to comply with probation.

The weapon — which was in working order — was seized.

