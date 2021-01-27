City of Peterborough to receive $2.2M in Ontario infrastructure funding of $3.2M for riding

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough will receive more than $2.2 million in Ontario infrastructure money, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced.

According to Smith on Wednesday, his riding will receive more than $3.2 million through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF), which supports municipalities with projects such as building and repairing roads, bridges, water and updating wastewater infrastructure.

“Today is another example of our commitment to long-term economic growth,” Smith said. “This investment will build the critical infrastructure needed for our economic recovery by repairing roads, bridges and water infrastructure. This $3.2 million investment is a vital injection into our local economy.”

The City of Peterborough will receive $2,240,654 while Peterborough County will receive $523,622.

“We are extremely grateful for the OCIF funding from the province again this year,” said county warden J. Murray Jones.

“Sustained, formula-based funding provides the county with the funds to support much needed-infrastructure needs. Our Asset Management Plans identifies the investments needed to support our infrastructure needs for the years to come. Our ability to allocate provincial funding to support these projects demonstrates that the province is a true partner in support of our communities.”

Other municipalities to receive funding from the allocated $3,246,229 include:

Municipality of Trent Lakes: $84,551

Township of Douro-Dummer: $93,165

Township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen: $72,123

Township of North Kawartha: $53,624

Township of Selwyn: $178,490

The funding above is a part of Ontario’s approximately $200-million commitment to 424 communities to address core infrastructure projects and asset management planning needs in 2021, Smith noted.