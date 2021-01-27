Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

CAA battery calls expected to triple in Manitoba’s deep freeze

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 11:10 am
Click to play video 'Vehicle advice from CAA Manitoba' Vehicle advice from CAA Manitoba
Nadia Matos from CAA Manitoba joins Global News Morning with vehicle tips to make it through the winter season.

With extreme cold warnings, temperatures near -35 C, and windchill values making it feel colder than -40 C, Manitoba has been in a deep freeze over the past few days.

With a cold snap comes a number of problems, such as how cars across the province are struggling to start due to batteries affected by weather conditions.

“It’s cold weather but we’re Canadians after all so we deal with it the best way we can,” CAA Manitoba spokesperson Nadia Matos told Global News.

“We have seen our (call) numbers go up significantly. On an average winter day, we see anywhere from 300 to 400 calls for Manitoba. We’re actually seeing that number triple over the last few days as we deal with the cold snap.”

Read more: CAA Manitoba expecting 1,600 service calls in car-killing deep freeze

Story continues below advertisement

Matos said the majority of the increased calls are due to customers requiring a boost or a tow due to dead batteries.

Trending Stories

“These calls all seem to be battery-related — a majority of them,” she said.

She said there are several things you can do, such as ensuring your battery is healthy or remembering to plug in your car battery overnight if the temperature drops to -15 C or below.

And if you’re not using your car as much, she recommends installing a trickle charger.

On Wednesday morning alone, Matos said, the motor league had already rescued almost 90 Manitobans, with plenty more expected as the day — and week — progresses.

She said CAA recommends that drivers keep a fully stocked emergency car kit in their vehicles — with items like water, granola bars, a blanket, and candles — in case they end up stranded during a deep freeze.

“Those can really make all the difference when you’re either waiting for CAA to come to you, or if you need police assistance.”

Click to play video 'What to pack in an emergency vehicle kit' What to pack in an emergency vehicle kit
What to pack in an emergency vehicle kit – Dec 19, 2019

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CAA ManitobaDeep FreezeBatteryCar Batteriesdead batteriesemergency car kitsemergency road service
Flyers
More weekly flyers