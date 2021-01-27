CAA battery calls expected to triple in Manitoba’s deep freeze

Send this page to someone via email

With extreme cold warnings, temperatures near -35 C, and windchill values making it feel colder than -40 C, Manitoba has been in a deep freeze over the past few days.

With a cold snap comes a number of problems, such as how cars across the province are struggling to start due to batteries affected by weather conditions.

“It’s cold weather but we’re Canadians after all so we deal with it the best way we can,” CAA Manitoba spokesperson Nadia Matos told Global News.

“We have seen our (call) numbers go up significantly. On an average winter day, we see anywhere from 300 to 400 calls for Manitoba. We’re actually seeing that number triple over the last few days as we deal with the cold snap.”

Matos said the majority of the increased calls are due to customers requiring a boost or a tow due to dead batteries.

“These calls all seem to be battery-related — a majority of them,” she said.

She said there are several things you can do, such as ensuring your battery is healthy or remembering to plug in your car battery overnight if the temperature drops to -15 C or below.

And if you’re not using your car as much, she recommends installing a trickle charger.

On Wednesday morning alone, Matos said, the motor league had already rescued almost 90 Manitobans, with plenty more expected as the day — and week — progresses.

She said CAA recommends that drivers keep a fully stocked emergency car kit in their vehicles — with items like water, granola bars, a blanket, and candles — in case they end up stranded during a deep freeze.

“Those can really make all the difference when you’re either waiting for CAA to come to you, or if you need police assistance.”

