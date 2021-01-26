Inmate who escaped Stony Mountain Institution back in custody

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man who escaped from the minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution Sunday night has been found and is now back in custody.

Owen Spence was noticed missing around 7 p.m. Sunday and police say he may have been on his way to Brandon

He was arrested in Selkirk Tuesday.

He is currently serving a sentence of more than two years for:

Fail to comply with conditions of undertaking/recognizance, unauthorized possession of prohibited/restricted weapon, contravention of storage regulations, careless use/storage of firearm, utter threat to cause death/harm x2, possess weapon for dangerous purpose, and utter threat to destroy property.