B.C. reports 407 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths Tuesday

B.C. has recorded another 407 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday to bring the provincial total to 65,234 cases.

This brings the seven-day average to 475 cases, which is the lowest it has been since Dec. 30, 2020.

Of the new cases, 124 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 169 were in the Fraser Health region, 22 in the Island Health region, 54 in the Interior Health region, 38 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

Sadly, another 14 people have passed away from complications with the virus, which means 1,168 people have now died since the pandemic began.

Another 313 people remain in the hospital, which is a decrease of 15 people from Monday.

Three more people have been admitted to the ICU, to bring the total up to 71.

In total, 58,352 people have now recovered from the virus but there remain 4,260 active cases and 6,450 people are still self-isolating.

To date, 122,359 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., the province confirmed, 4,105 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

On Monday, provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry asked people in B.C. to do more to stop the spread of COVID-19, saying the province is on the brink of another spike.

5:25 Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry tells British Columbians to ‘do more’ Coronavirus: Dr. Bonnie Henry tells British Columbians to ‘do more’

Henry said Monday that B.C. has plateaued with an average of 500 cases a day. Henry is concerned about the new variants being detected in B.C. and the upcoming vaccine shortage.

“This is too many,” she said. “This leaves us at a precipice, at the brink where we can see rapid take-up, particularly if we start to see any of these new variants starting to transmit in our community.”