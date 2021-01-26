Menu

Sedan, transport truck crash on 401 near London, Ont. leaves 2 in serious condition: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 26, 2021 2:43 pm
Photo of the crash Tuesday on the eastbound 401. Blurring to the photo has been done by provincial police.
Photo of the crash Tuesday on the eastbound 401. Blurring to the photo has been done by provincial police. Ontario Provincial Police via Twitter

Two people were hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday after a transport truck and sedan collided along Hwy. 401 just outside of London, Ont., provincial police said.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Elgin and Putnam roads around 11:40 a.m. in Thames Centre, police said.

Details about the collision remain limited, but police said two people were taken from the scene to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the crash, police closed all eastbound lanes of the 401 at Elgin Road for investigation and cleanup.

The highway reopened to traffic around 2:20 p.m.

