Sedan, transport truck crash on 401 near London, Ont. leaves 2 in serious condition: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday after a transport truck and sedan collided along Hwy. 401 just outside of London, Ont., provincial police said.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Elgin and Putnam roads around 11:40 a.m. in Thames Centre, police said.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: 2 deaths, 19 novel coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex; lowest single-day jump since early December

Details about the collision remain limited, but police said two people were taken from the scene to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the crash, police closed all eastbound lanes of the 401 at Elgin Road for investigation and cleanup.

The highway reopened to traffic around 2:20 p.m.

Advertisement