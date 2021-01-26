Menu

Economy

Former Finance Minister Bill Morneau drops out of OECD race citing lack of support

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 26, 2021 1:40 pm
Click to play video 'Bill Morneau a ‘walking conflict of interest;’ Fife' Bill Morneau a ‘walking conflict of interest;’ Fife
Robert Fife, Ottawa bureau chief for The Globe and Mail, weighs in on the WE Charity controversy, the upcoming throne speech and the charges laid against former Liberal MP Raj Grewal. Fife tells Mercedes Stephenson former finance minister Bill Morneau’s violation of the Canada Elections Act plays into the Conservative narrative that the Prime Minister and his cabinet are unethical. – Sep 13, 2020

﻿Former finance minister Bill Morneau says he is dropping out of the race to become secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

In a statement on Twitter today, Morneau says he did not have enough support from member countries to make it to the third round of the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Morneau, who became Trudeau’s finance minister after the Liberals won the 2015 election, abruptly resigned from cabinet and as an MP last August.

Trending Stories

At the time, he said he would put his name forward as a candidate to succeed Angel Gurria as the next secretary-general of the OECD.

Read more: Morneau leaves Ottawa with mixed record as politician, finance minister

But he was also facing opposition calls for his resignation over allegations that he had a conflict of interest in the WE Charity affair after he revealed the organization had paid for two trips he and his family took to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017.

The federal ethics watchdog has cleared Morneau of failing to disclose a gift from WE Charity but continues to probe whether he breached the Conflict of Interest Act by failing to recuse himself from the cabinet decision to pay the charity $43.5 million to manage a since-cancelled student grant program.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Bill MorneauCanadian EconomyWE Charity ScandalOECDOrganization for Economic Co-operation and DevelopmentBill Morneau Twitter statementFormer Finance Minister Bill Morneau
