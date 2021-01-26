2 charged with attempted murder, firearms seized during investigation into Brampton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say two men have been charged with attempted murder and several firearms have been seized during an investigation into the shooting of a 19-year-old man last summer.

Police said they were called to a business on Hale Road in Brampton around 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 22, near Glidden Road.

Officers said the victim and two other men were involved in an altercation and the victim was shot.

Police said the suspects fled in a vehicle and the 19-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre.

During the investigation into the shooting, officers executed search warrants in Mississauga and Brampton resulting in firearms being seized and two men being arrested, police said.

Thirty-three-year-old Toronto resident Winward Saunders has been charged with attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, and 26 other firearm-related offences.

Thirty-one-year-old Brampton resident Neil Wilson has been charged with attempted murder using a firearm, aggravated assault, and six other firearm-related offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121, ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

