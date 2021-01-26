Menu

Health

Hazmat team clears chemical irritant from Ottawa apartment

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 12:18 pm
Ottawa hazmat crews attended the scene of a Cambridge Street North apartment on Monday evening. File photo.
Ottawa hazmat crews attended the scene of a Cambridge Street North apartment on Monday evening. File photo. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Hazardous material teams were dispatched to an Ottawa highrise Monday night to clear out an airborne chemical that was causing breathing problems and eye irritations to residents, according to emergency response teams.

Residents of an apartment complex on Cambridge Street North called emergency services at 9:19 p.m. Monday night to report what they believed to be a kind of pepper spray in the hallway, a spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services said Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arriving at the scene confirmed the presence of a “chemical product” in one hallway of the building, the spokesperson said.

Trending Stories

Residents were advised to shelter in their apartments while hazmat technicians cleaned up the product and ventilated the building, with the operation wrapping up shortly before midnight.

Click to play video 'Vancouver hazmat team called to mercury spill at Second Beach' Vancouver hazmat team called to mercury spill at Second Beach
Vancouver hazmat team called to mercury spill at Second Beach – Sep 27, 2020
HAZMAT
