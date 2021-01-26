Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Move your car: Guelph schedules residential plow-out for Tuesday night

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 26, 2021 12:08 pm
The City of Guelph scheduled a residential plow-out on Tuesday night.
The City of Guelph scheduled a residential plow-out on Tuesday night. City of Guelph / Twitter

The City of Guelph is asking residents to move vehicles off the street ahead of a residential plow-out scheduled for Tuesday night.

Environment Canada called for up to 10 centimetres of snow to fall.

Read more: Ontario’s electricity price cap scheduled to end on Thursday

The city said the plow-out will start at 7 p.m. and will continue until all roads and sidewalks are cleared.

It usually takes about 24 hours after a storm has ended for crews to complete their work on the roads and residents are asked to wait that long before submitting a request for service.

Sidewalks and trails take up three days to clear.

Residents can follow along with the city’s effort by using their Plow Tracker map and sign up for email alerts.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Crokicurl lands in Toronto' Crokicurl lands in Toronto
Crokicurl lands in Toronto – Nov 22, 2019

The city is also asking residents to help clear sidewalks near their property along with keeping fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario Hockey League players hope pandemic doesn’t affect career goals

Residents are being reminded to shovel a spot for waste carts or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb.

Drivers are also being reminded to never pass a snowplow.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GuelphGuelph NewsCity of GuelphGuelph weathersnow plowingGuelph winterGuelph plow outGuelph snow plowsplow outguelph snow fall
Flyers
More weekly flyers