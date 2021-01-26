Move your car: Guelph schedules residential plow-out for Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is asking residents to move vehicles off the street ahead of a residential plow-out scheduled for Tuesday night.

Environment Canada called for up to 10 centimetres of snow to fall.

The city said the plow-out will start at 7 p.m. and will continue until all roads and sidewalks are cleared.

It usually takes about 24 hours after a storm has ended for crews to complete their work on the roads and residents are asked to wait that long before submitting a request for service.

Sidewalks and trails take up three days to clear.

Residents can follow along with the city’s effort by using their Plow Tracker map and sign up for email alerts.

The city is also asking residents to help clear sidewalks near their property along with keeping fire hydrants and storm drains clear of snow.

Residents are being reminded to shovel a spot for waste carts or place them in the driveway one foot from the curb.

Drivers are also being reminded to never pass a snowplow.

We're doing a plow out tonight of all Guelph streets, including residential. What does that mean? No parking on City streets for the next 24 hours, please and thanks. Track the plows and thank a plow driver: https://t.co/Xl39R2pQDQ. Details: https://t.co/LpAHIjjP4D pic.twitter.com/INv1wKwtFB — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) January 26, 2021

