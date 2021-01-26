Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Newfoundland and Labrador’s ‘opposite-day’ election has pundit scratching his head

By Staff The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey calls provincial election, in St. John's, Jan 15th .
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey calls provincial election, in St. John's, Jan 15th . Tristram Clark / Global News

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Typically in Canadian elections, Conservatives promise to balance budgets while Liberals accuse them of hiding secret agendas to cut public services – but not in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Progressive Conservatives are campaigning against balancing the budget while accusing the Liberals of trying to pass through a “secret” plan full of cuts, leading Tim Powers of Abacus Data feeling as though he is living through “opposite day.”

Read more: Party leaders to make policy announcements in second week of N.L. election campaign

Powers notes that Newfoundland and Labrador has always marched to the beat of its own drum, and says this winter pandemic election will likely be no different.

Trending Stories

He says he wonders if Tory Leader Ches Crosbie’s gambit to accuse the Liberals of hiding plans to make deep budget cuts will pay off.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Critics question timing of N.L. election call' Critics question timing of N.L. election call
Critics question timing of N.L. election call

Powers says he also questions whether the Liberals will be successful in their strategy to make low-cost promises while avoiding mention of the province’s $1.84-billion deficit and $16.4-billion net debt.

After all, Powers says, people may not want to talk about all that in the midst of a global pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CanadaNewfoundland and LabradorAndrew FureyChes CrosbieAbacus DataNewfoundland and Labrador Politicstim powersNewfoundland and Labrador election
Flyers
More weekly flyers