Weather

Snowfall could complicate driving conditions Tuesday: Environment Canada

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 26, 2021 4:39 am
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the London area as forecasters calling for snow throughout the day Tuesday. Rémi Jacquaint/Unsplash

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the London area as forecasters are calling for snow throughout the day Tuesday.

The national weather agency says 5 to 10 cm of snow is possible over the course of the day.

The system has potential to make travel difficult, especially during the morning and evening commutes.

The advisory is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and parts of Middlesex County.

A similar advisory is in effect for much of southwestern Ontario.

