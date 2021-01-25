Dozens of vehicles hit by pellet guns in northeast Calgary: police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police were called to several residences in the communities of Pineridge and Penbrooke Meadows after reports of vehicles being vandalized over the weekend.

Investigators are looking into whether the incidents are linked.

Jason Nelson said after issues with vandalization in recent months, the community of Pineridge started a Facebook group.

Nelson said messages in the group alerted him to a rash of vehicles targeted by a pellet gun Sunday.

“I took a glance, and upon further inspection, my back window was blown out,” Nelson explained Monday. “Then I saw there was a bullet hole. It was pretty crazy. A bunch of cars got shot up.”

As a new father, Nelson said he’s particularly worried because there had been paintballs that have hit a window of his house.

“I don’t feel very safe right now. My father-in-law had a paintball hit the window right behind where his head was… That kind of behaviour scares the crap out of me,” he said.

Nelson said it’s frustrating because after his vehicle is towed, he’s likely looking at having to rent a vehicle as he waits for his Hummer to be repaired.

The Calgary Police Service said that officers were investigating after several vehicles in the community of Penbrooke Meadows were also damaged by what appeared to be pellet guns over the weekend.